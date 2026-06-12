Foreign Couple Detained After Newborn Baby Found Abandoned And Left To Die In Udon Thani

UDON THANI, Thailand — A Swedish man and an American woman have been taken into police custody in Udon Thani province following the tragic death of a newborn baby girl, whom the couple allegedly abandoned beneath a tree. Investigators confirmed that the suspects, who were tracked down at a local hotel, admitted to the authorities that the infant had been born in neighboring Nong Khai province before being left behind in Udon Thani.

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The harrowing incident began on the morning of June 10, 2026, when three young boys, aged between 10 and 12, were fishing near a drainage canal in the Don Udom community within Udon Thani municipality. The children discovered the female infant abandoned beneath a rain tree behind the Sing Isan warehouse in Soi Chan Charoen Suk. The boys immediately alerted local authorities, prompting a rapid response from emergency medical personnel.

Responders administered CPR for approximately 15 minutes at the scene before rushing the child to Udon Thani Hospital. Police Sergeant Major Charoen Chanrak, who assisted at the location, noted that the baby was still warm when discovered but had no pulse. Despite the exhaustive efforts of the medical staff at the hospital, the infant’s vital signs could not be restored, and she was pronounced dead.

Following the tragic discovery, investigators from the Muang Udon Thani Police Station launched an intensive manhunt, reviewing both municipal and private closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area. The video evidence identified a tall, fair-skinned foreign man with brown hair and a dark-skinned woman carrying the infant wrapped in towels. The footage captured the pair walking through several streets and pausing briefly near a residence equipped with a security camera before leaving the baby under the tree at approximately 9:20 a.m. The couple was then seen retracing their steps and leaving the vicinity.

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Infant Death: Police Hunt 39-Year-Old European Man and 29-Year-Old American Woman.

The abandoned baby was transferred to emergency medical teams at Udon Thani Hospital, but sadly, doctors were unable to save her life.https://t.co/YK3Ze4HWg1 https://t.co/0jMefLFMXU pic.twitter.com/XJifSXUN8x — SduF (@Casimir_Noir) June 11, 2026

Police Colonel Phatthanawong Chanphon, the superintendent of the Muang Udon Thani Police Station, directed officers to canvass hotels, resorts, and accommodations within a one-kilometer radius of the abandonment site. During the sweep, investigators learned that a foreign man matching the description had inquired about a room at one establishment but abruptly left after being quoted a rate of 1,400 baht per night.

The breakthrough in the investigation came through coordination with law enforcement in Nong Khai province. Officers there recognized the couple from television broadcasts of the incident and revealed that the pair had recently been at a local coffee shop, where they reportedly engaged in a strange ritual before departing for Udon Thani. Furthermore, immigration records confirmed that neither suspect had exited the country via the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint, keeping the focus of the search strictly within the Udon Thani area.

The suspects were ultimately located at a local hotel where they had checked in the previous day. Hotel staff provided investigators with unusual details regarding the couple’s behavior, reporting that the pair continuously played loud, tribal music from their mobile phones upon entering the room and kept the music playing throughout the night.

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Authorities have identified the man as a 39-year-old Swedish national and the woman as a 29-year-old American national, though their names have been withheld pending formal legal processing. According to reports from Komchadluek, the couple remain in police custody as detectives work to establish the full circumstances and possible motives surrounding the birth and subsequent abandonment of the child. Investigators are currently preparing the case file for further legal proceedings as the active investigation continues.

-Thailand News (TN)