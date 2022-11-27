November 27, 2022

Newborn baby found in rubbish bin in Banglamung, suspected mother identified

Trash bins and garbage in Bangkok

Trash bins and garbage in Thailand. Photo: Michael Coghlan.




CHON BURI: A newborn baby boy was found dumped in a trash can at a housing estate in Bang Lamung district early on Sunday by a resident.

Pol Lt Col Nathawat Ploenchit, a Pattaya police investigator, said the baby boy was found by Surachai Kaewpha, 54, who told officers he made the discovery at about 6am while taking his dog out for a morning walk.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

