Newborn baby found in rubbish bin in Banglamung, suspected mother identified









CHON BURI: A newborn baby boy was found dumped in a trash can at a housing estate in Bang Lamung district early on Sunday by a resident.

Pol Lt Col Nathawat Ploenchit, a Pattaya police investigator, said the baby boy was found by Surachai Kaewpha, 54, who told officers he made the discovery at about 6am while taking his dog out for a morning walk.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





