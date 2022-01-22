Transgender arrested at Phuket hotel for alleged human trafficking and child exploitation
A Thai transgender who self-identifies as female was arrested at a hotel in Phuket on Thursday, January 20th, for allegedly arranging human trafficking and child exploitation against children under the age of 18 years.
Supalak Chumphan, 37, was wanted by local police as she was reportedly offering the exploitation of children for prostitution, mostly with girls under the age of 18, on Twitter. She reportedly used a Twitter account named “Pepsi” to find potential customers before contacting and making deals with her clients on the LINE mobile application.
Full article: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPN National News
