PHUKET: Police are searching for a man who broke into a Japanese restaurant in Phuket Town Wednesday night (Jan 20) and robbed the venue of B7,500 cash.

Lt Col Suchart explained that CCTV security footage at the restaurant, Hatori on Yaowarat Rd, showed the man entering the premises at about 11pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

