The government’s Covid-19 spokesman has gone into self quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, but his initial test was negative.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin went straight to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute after announcing during his daily update on Friday morning that he was at “low risk” of having been infected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

