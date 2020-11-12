November 13, 2020

Flash flood alert in 10 southern provinces due to tropical depression

Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani. Photo: Tatjana8047.


Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources issued a warning, to people living in 10 southern provinces today, to brace for flash floods tonight and through tomorrow, due to a depression over Cambodia, which is the remnant of the weakened tropical storm Etau.

The depression will, however, strengthen the northeasterly wind, which is affecting Thailand’s northern and upper southern regions, and will cause heavy to very heavy rain in Chumpon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, causing flash floods in some areas.

