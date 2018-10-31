Pattaya hotel blaze triggers stampede for exits

A fire at a well-known hotel in Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach caused panic in the early hours of Wednesday as guests were plunged into darkness and corridors began filling with smoke.
The Pattaya police station was alerted that a blaze had broken out at 1.30am at the Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel in Tambon Nong Plue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
