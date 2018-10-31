Thai elephant
Isan

Korat: Monk Scares Away Wild Elephants with a Stick

By TN / October 31, 2018

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 30 (TNA) – A Buddhist monk holding a cane in his hands can scare away wild elephants roaming into residential areas in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand.

The two male elephants Tuesday morning entered a village in Wang Nam Khiao district, located on the edge of Khao Yai National Park.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close