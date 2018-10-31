Korat: Monk Scares Away Wild Elephants with a Stick

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 30 (TNA) – A Buddhist monk holding a cane in his hands can scare away wild elephants roaming into residential areas in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand.
The two male elephants Tuesday morning entered a village in Wang Nam Khiao district, located on the edge of Khao Yai National Park.
TNA
