Residents of Huay Yai in Chonburi are living in fear as a series of disturbing incidents involving unruly teenagers is gripping their community.

Teenagers armed with gun threaten minors in Nongprue

Over three consecutive nights, from February 3rd to 5th, 2024, a group of approximately 20 youths, believed to be only 13 to 16 years old, terrorized residents of Huay Yai with explosives and firecrackers.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News