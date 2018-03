Driver of the double-decker bus that crashed in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Wang Nam Khiao district, killing 18 passengers and wounding 32 others, admitted that he used methamphetamine to keep him awake and alert while driving.

Krissana Juthachuen, 44, was arrested by police yesterday (March 22) at roadside bushes where he was hiding, about seven kilometres away, after running away from the crash scene.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS