Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway progressing ahead of schedule

AYUTHAYA, 23 March 2018 (NNT) – The Director-General of the Department of Highways has found progress on the construction of the Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway has outpaced schedule, bolstering confidence it will be completed by mid-2020.

Department of Highways Director-General Thanin Somboon reported after inspecting the No. 6 Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway project that it is now 32 percent complete, approximately five percent more than planned for this period. It is scheduled to complete in July of 2020.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand