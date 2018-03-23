Friday, March 23, 2018
Home > North > Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway progressing ahead of schedule

Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway progressing ahead of schedule

Road construction asphalt paving machines
TN North 0

AYUTHAYA, 23 March 2018 (NNT) – The Director-General of the Department of Highways has found progress on the construction of the Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway has outpaced schedule, bolstering confidence it will be completed by mid-2020.

Department of Highways Director-General Thanin Somboon reported after inspecting the No. 6 Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway project that it is now 32 percent complete, approximately five percent more than planned for this period. It is scheduled to complete in July of 2020.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Flood level in Ayutthaya stabilizes

Breaking News

Ayutthaya, Lamphun in central and northern Thailand hit by floods

Breaking News

‘Seh Daeng’s Daughter to Lead Political Party in Next Election

Leave a Reply