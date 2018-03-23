German Teen’s Murder by Afghan Refugee Highlighted Lack of Police Cooperation

BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet – Better coordination between police agencies of different EU states could contribute to the prevention of crimes, such as the 2016 murder of Maria Ladenburger in Germany by an asylum seeker.

On March 22, a court in the German city of Freiburg condemned Hussein Khavari, an asylum seeker, who claimed to be of Afghan origin, to life in prison. The asylum seeker killed Ladenburger after raping her in 2016.

The guilty verdict was not the first one for Khavari in a member state of the European Union.

Khavari first arrived illegally in Greece, coming from Turkey and was arrested after having tried to kill a young woman in Corfu by throwing her off a cliff. She miraculously survived. A Greek court sentenced him to 10 years in jail in 2013.

