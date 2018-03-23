Son of NLA member caught filming up women’s skirts in London

A 27-year-old Thai man who was caught filming up women’s skirts in Topshop’s flagship store on Oxford Street has been banned from the City of Westminster for four months and ordered to pay compensation to his victim, the Daily Mail reported.

The Mail Online reported on March 21 that Pratyayoud Tupchareon, 27, who is the son of Youtdana Tupcharoen, a member of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) and former governor of the State Railway of Thailand, was spotted by security guards in the ladies fashion store in London following women around with a long lens protruding from his rucksack.

By Thai PBS