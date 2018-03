BANGKOK — Police announced early Friday morning the arrest of 123 foreigners suspected of various visa infractions.

In the latest police action as part of a sweeping crackdown on foreigners in the capital, regular and tourist police officers raided 49 schools and 59 hostels throughout the capital Thursday in search of people who entered the kingdom illegally or overstayed their visas.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English