Friday, March 23, 2018
Gunman claiming to belong to ISIS kidnaps several people in the southeast of France

French police Peugeot car in Paris
A gunman remains locked with an unknown number of hostages in a supermarket in Trèbes, a town in the French department of Aude, in the southeast of the country, according to several French media.

According to Agence France Presse, which cites sources of the investigation, a man “came in at 11.15 am at the Super U supermarket and several shots were heard.”

According to judicial authorities cited by AFP, the individual stated that he is part of the Islamic State (ISIS). It is a “serious situation”, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

France’s anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.

Update: According to witnesses, he entered the supermarket shouting “Allahu Akbar”, shortly after gunshots were heard inside the building. French media say the gunman asked for the release of Salah Abdeslam, considered mastermind of the terrorist attacks of November 2015 in Paris.

French authorities said the terrorist killed three people before being shot by the police.

