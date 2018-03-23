Pakistani arrested for human trafficking, forgery

Immigration police have arrested Pakistani national Risa Ahemed Buksh, alias Jimmy Raees, along with his wife and son, on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking, the forgery of currency, passports and visas and drug smuggling.

The arrests in Bangkok on Thursday follow the arrest of Mohammad Iqbal, 52, on Jan 14, also in Bangkok, in possession of false Singaporean and Indian passports as well as plates and laminates to forge entry visas to France, Italy and Spain.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS