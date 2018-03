KRABI: Two people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and six others injured in a crash involving a tour bus and a pickup truck in Ao Luk district late Friday night.

The fatal crash occurred at Ao Luk Nua intersection where the pickup truck suddenly rammed into the tour bus, which was on the way to pick up tourists at Krabi airport at about 10pm on Friday.

