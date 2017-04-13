Thursday, April 13, 2017
Hundreds of radicals already in Europe, Middle East expert says

PanARMENIAN.Net – Moderate rebels are considered ‘good guys’ as long as they are targeting the enemies of the U.S., but once they get out of control they come to Europe and the U.S. to commit atrocities, says political analyst and Middle East expert Kevork Almassian, according to RT.

U.S. Senator John McCain warned that the capture of two major ISIS strongholds, Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria, could lead to “many people seeking violence” coming to Europe and the U.S. as refugees.

RT asked Almassian what could be done to prevent a new flow of refugees with potential terrorists among them.

He agrees with McCain that the U.S.-backed forces are not very close to occupying Raqqa and Mosul. However, he said, the question of control of the “flow of terrorists toward Turkey and Europe” should be addressed to Ankara.

Full story: panarmenian.net

