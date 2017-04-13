Thursday, April 13, 2017
‘Masked Fighters’ ready to teach troublemakers a lesson at Buri Ram celebrations

Buriram United FC I-Mobile Stadium, in Buriram
IMITATING THE POPULAR TV show “The Masked Singers”, Buri Ram United soccer club president Newin Chidchob has fielded six veteran Muay Thai boxers under the promotion stunt “Buri Ram the Masked Fighters” who will fight in “special” boxing matches against “troublemakers” at the I-Mobile stadium in Buri Ram’s Muang district.

It was not entirely clear if the so-called troublemakers, singled out for “ruining the festive Songkran atmosphere”, would have to volunteer to fight or if actual matches would be held under the publicity stunt.

By SURACHAI PIRAKSA
THE NATION

