As Songkran holidaymakers continued to travel out of the capital to celebrate the week-long Thai New Year holiday by motor vehicles on roads today, the Road Safety Centre said a total of 82 people have died and 1,049 injured in the first two days of the 7-dangerous day campaign that began from April 11 to 17.

The centre said that only yesterday, April 12, 48 were killed and 630 injured in 586 road accidents nationwide.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters