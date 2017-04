Songkran is a beautiful festival that requires safer and more acceptable forms of celebration, according to Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) chief executive officer Supreda Adulyanon.

Speaking at the opening of “M2F Presents Bangkok Songkran Festival 2017 @ CentralWorld”, Mr Supreda said it would be a good start to revert to the traditional ways in which the holiday used to be celebrated.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRANGTHONG JITCHAROENKUL