Road death toll falls during first two days of Songkran but accidents increase

The Road Safety Directing Centre said yesterday that Nakhon Ratchasima had the most fatalities with six deaths, while Chiang Mai had the most accidents and the most injuries at 51 cases and 48 people respectively.

Meanwhile, National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) deputy spokeswoman Colonel Sirichan Ngathong said a total of 32,782 drinkdriving violations were reported on Wednesday and 30,071 of the cases would be forwarded for further legal action. More than 430 motorcycles were also impounded.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation