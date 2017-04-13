Thursday, April 13, 2017
Home > News > Road death toll falls during first two days of Songkran but accidents increase

Road death toll falls during first two days of Songkran but accidents increase

Monks on a road in Thailand
TN News 0

The Road Safety Directing Centre said yesterday that Nakhon Ratchasima had the most fatalities with six deaths, while Chiang Mai had the most accidents and the most injuries at 51 cases and 48 people respectively.

Meanwhile, National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) deputy spokeswoman Colonel Sirichan Ngathong said a total of 32,782 drinkdriving violations were reported on Wednesday and 30,071 of the cases would be forwarded for further legal action. More than 430 motorcycles were also impounded.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Police guard Thai candidates as violence continues

Thailand repatriates 13 Rohingyas to Bangladesh

Thai Government to urgently assist Thais stranded in Libya, New Zealand

Leave a Reply