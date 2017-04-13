Thursday, April 13, 2017
Briton plunges to death from Pattaya guesthouse

CHON BURI – A British tourist died after falling from the third floor of a guesthouse on popular Walking Street in Pattaya beach city early Friday morning.

Rescuers found the 31-year-old man lying seriously injured in the street, gasping for breath. He had fallen from the Sweet Heart guesthouse, which houses a go-go bar on the first floor, in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Pattaya police said. The incident was reported about 4.30am on Friday.

