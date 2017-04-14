US Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb in Afghanistan

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The US military dropped America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb on Daesh (ISIL) targets in Afghanistan Thursday, the first time this type of weapon has been used in battle, according to US officials.

A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission. A MOAB is a 30-foot-long, 21,600-pound (approximately 10,000 kg), GPS-guided munition.

The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, stationed in Afghanistan and operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump told CNN.

