Thursday, April 13, 2017
Home > Asia > Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum

Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum

Coup d'etat in Turkey
TN Asia 0

Turkish authorities have detained 12 alleged members of Daesh terrorist group on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks at the upcoming constitutional referendum on April 16, local media reported Thursday.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The suspects were arrested in the Turkish province of Mersin, with documents and literature found proving their affiliation with Daesh, that were seized during the arrests, the Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the suspected terrorists were planning to attack polling stations and carry out other provocative actions during the nationwide referendum in Turkey.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Endangered ‘Asian unicorn’ sighted in Vietnam

Yazidi refugees

Yazidis Urge Action on Thousands of ‘Forgotten’ Hostages Held by Daesh

Typhoon Nesat Slams Philippine Capital

Leave a Reply