Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum

Turkish authorities have detained 12 alleged members of Daesh terrorist group on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks at the upcoming constitutional referendum on April 16, local media reported Thursday.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The suspects were arrested in the Turkish province of Mersin, with documents and literature found proving their affiliation with Daesh, that were seized during the arrests, the Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the suspected terrorists were planning to attack polling stations and carry out other provocative actions during the nationwide referendum in Turkey.

