Sunday, June 11, 2017
Germany: “Asylum Seekers” Arrested for Filming and Molesting Underage Girls

Migrants at Wegscheid border crossing in Bavaria, Germany
Sex slavery is sanctioned under Islam. Sex slavery and rape of the infidel is sanctioned and rewarded under Islam. Muslim clerics all over the world confirm the right to have sex slaves. It is in the Qur’an — the word of Allah. Politicians keep turning a blind eye, law enforcement keep ignoring it, so this pox on our communities will continue to get worse.

Four Syrian asylum seekers were arrested by police in the German town of Löbau after they filmed and molested underage girls at a swimming pool.

