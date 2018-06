PHUKET: Region 8 Police held a press conference at Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town this morning (June 5) to announce the arrest of two drug suspects in Krabi allegedly found in possession of 250,000 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah).

Leading the press conference was Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Kuptanon, accompanied by Region 8 Police Head of Investigation Maj Gen Chinarat Ruttakanon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News