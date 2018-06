KOH TAO — A French cop accused of raping an 18-year-old Briton on Koh Tao was released Saturday from police custody and cleared to leave the country after nearly two months of investigation.

Y. M. T. M., a 25-year-old police officer on holiday in Thailand with a group of colleagues, saw his life turned upside down in early April after a one-night stand with a young British backpacker who later accused him of drugging and raping her.

By Carol Isoux

