Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) is set to inject 2.5 billion baht to replace all 700,000 square metres of asphalt with concrete on all the runways at Suvarnabhumi airport to permanently solve the threat of “soft spots” that have been reported there.

Terms of Reference (ToR) for the project will be announced by year end, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST