Cabinet delays BEM Blue Line fare adjustment

BANGKOK, 6th June 2018 (NNT) – Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) has been ordered by the Cabinet to hold off on adjusting fares on its Chalermrachamongkol or Blue Line.

BEM earlier announced it would be increasing fares on the electric train line starting on July 3, with prices to rise to between 16 and 24 baht. The Cabinet has however decided against approving the adjustment and tasked the Ministry of Transport with negotiating a resolution that will not also involve fines for violation of the concession.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand