Dengue fever has been diagnosed in four provinces in the Northeast this year, involving 488 people in total, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control in Nakhon Ratchasima reports.

No one has died thus far.

From January 1 to June 5, there were 233 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, 135 in Surin, 64 in Chaiyaphum and 56 in Buri Ram.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation