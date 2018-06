KHON KAEN, 3rd June 2018 (NNT) – The northeastern province of Khon Kaen has tightened its dengue virus surveillance program as the rainy season has raised the risk of infection.

According to Khon Kaen Governor Somsak Jangtrakul, continued rainfall in many areas have provided favorable conditions for mosquitos to propagate, thus increasing the spread of dengue virus.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand