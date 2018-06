CHON BURI: An Indian reporter filed a complaint with Muang Pattaya police on Sunday, saying that he had been hurt and stripped naked by fellow countrymen who took pictures of him and took from him about 200,000 rupees or about 100,000 Thai baht.

Anirban Ghosh, 40, who identified himself as a news reporter from India, said he was hired by two fellow countrymen to travel to Thailand to take pictures to promote a tour company in India.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST