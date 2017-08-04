Friday, August 4, 2017
Indian abduction gang busted in Pattaya

Two Indians were yesterday (Aug 2) arrested in Pattaya af­ter they allegedly kidnapped three Indian men for random and assaulted them.

Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen­ Chalermkiat Sriwo­rakan said the arrest came after police received complaint from an Indian man, Jis­hanud­din Mon­dal, 29, on July 22 that his brother-in-law, Shaikh Ra­jib, 34, and his friends, Sab­bir Ahmed and Ji­aul Hos­sain, were kidnapped and ransomed after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport.

By Thai PBS

