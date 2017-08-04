Indian abduction gang busted in Pattaya

Two Indians were yesterday (Aug 2) arrested in Pattaya after they allegedly kidnapped three Indian men for random and assaulted them.
Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan said the arrest came after police received complaint from an Indian man, Jishanuddin Mondal, 29, on July 22 that his brother-in-law, Shaikh Rajib, 34, and his friends, Sabbir Ahmed and Jiaul Hossain, were kidnapped and ransomed after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport.
By Thai PBS