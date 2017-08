Three Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping three of their compatriots at Suvarnabhumi airport early last month to shake down the victims’ families for ransom money, police said.

Mohammed Qadeer Khan, 41, Syed Ahson Ali, 44, and a man identified only as Salman, 47, were initially charged with the kidnapping for ransom and physical assault by torture of Shaikh Rajib Hossain, Sabbir Ahmed and Ziaul Hossain.

Full story: Bangkok Post

