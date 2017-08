PHUKET: Lifeguards have closed sections at popular beaches along Phuket’s west coast to prevent tourists and other swimmers from endangering themselves in dangerous surf.

“Right now, we have roped off sections at the southern side of Nai Thon Beach, as well as dangerous sections at Surin, Karon and Patong beaches,” Phuket Lifeguards Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Aug 3).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News