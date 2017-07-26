Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Home > Phuket > Phuket lifeguards issue surf warning after tourists saved from dangerous rip

Phuket lifeguards issue surf warning after tourists saved from dangerous rip

No swimming sign
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach have repeated their call for swimmers to not enter the surf where red “No Swimming” flags are posted after tourists were pushed out dangerously close to rocks by a strong rip current at the beach yesterday (July 25).

The tourists ignored red flag warnings posted along the beach, one lifeguard said. “The incident took place where red flags were posted on the beach. This happens in the same place nearly every day. People ignore red flags,” he added.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Phuket: Australian survives 18-storey hotel plunge

Surin Island National Park

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Breaking News

Strategic Airlines Flight Cancellation Slams Phuket

Leave a Reply