Phuket lifeguards issue surf warning after tourists saved from dangerous rip

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach have repeated their call for swimmers to not enter the surf where red “No Swimming” flags are posted after tourists were pushed out dangerously close to rocks by a strong rip current at the beach yesterday (July 25).

The tourists ignored red flag warnings posted along the beach, one lifeguard said. “The incident took place where red flags were posted on the beach. This happens in the same place nearly every day. People ignore red flags,” he added.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News