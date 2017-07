PATTAYA — An Indonesian tourist ran into a Pattaya street and put himself in harm’s way Tuesday, reportedly after being given pizza instead of a Happy Meal by his mother.

Police were called to Soi Chaiyaphruek 1 in front of the Baan Suan Lalana condominium, where the traveler was bawling in the road in front of a pizza franchise because his mother bought him the wrong kind of fast food.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English