BANGKOK, 6th August 2017 (NNT) – A new “Must See” market has been officially opened in Kanchanaburi Province.

Director-General of the Internal Trade Department, Mrs. Nuntawan Sakuntanaga, has chaired the official opening of the market on the Pak Phraek walking street in Mueang District.

