Detained in Ibiza a Briton suspected of dismembering a dancer in Kanchanaburi

BANGKOK – Spanish Guardia Civil officers have detained in the Ibiza municipality of San Josep a British citizen wanted by the Thai authorities for their alleged involvement in the murder of a go-go dancer whose body was found dismembered inside a suitcase in November 2014, Spanish agencies reported. The Englishman has been identified as Shane Kenneth Looker, 47, who was weighing an international search and arrest warrant since 2015 for his involvement in the crime committed in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

The man had been missing for two years after being one of the last people to have seen 31-year-old Laxami Manochat alive. Her body was found on November 9, 2014 dismembered inside a suitcase floating on the Mae Khlong River in Kanchanaburi, a province located about 120 kilometers from the country’s capital Bangkok.

The arrest of Shane Looker took place on Thursday morning in Sant Josep, Ibiza, a island in Spain well known for its lively nightlife.

-TN