Chulalongkorn U ranked 245th in world’s best universities for 2018

Chulalongkorn University has emerged among the world’s 300 best universities in the Quaoquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2018, being placed at 245th ranking – an improvement of seven rankings from last year’s.

It was also ranked at 45th of Asia’s best universities in the QS rankings.

Chulalongkorn University bagged best scores in chemical engineering and modern languages, being placed at 51-100 ranking of the world’s universities.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters