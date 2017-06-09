Friday, June 9, 2017
PM explains 2018 budget to NLA

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-Ocha
BANGKOK, 8 June 2017 (NNT) – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has considered the Fiscal Year 2018 Central Budget Bill set at 2.9 trillion baht, with the Prime Minister assuring its disbursal will be for the strengthening of all sectors and progress of the national development plan.

At its meeting today, the NLA began vetting of the 2018 Central Budget, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha explaining that the 2.9 trillion baht sum was set with an emphasis on maintaining governance and development policies, as well as the integration of the nation’s foundations for sustainability. He noted that the budget also adheres to the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

