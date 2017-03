The National Legislative Assembly late today voted 231 against 4 to impeach Pheu Thai’s former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul.

Three members of the NLA abstained the votes.

Surapong was accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission of malfeasance for reissuing two cancelled passports to ousted ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thai PBS