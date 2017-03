SAMUT PRAKAN ­ A man, aged 32, holding Australian and Irish passports fell four floors to his death from an escalator at the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday morning.

Sirote Duangratana, general manager of the airport, said security guards were informed at 6.25am that a foreign man had fallen from an escalator on the fourth floor of the terminal to the first floor.

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK AND SUTTIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN