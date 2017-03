Narathiwat: One police officer was killed and five others wounded in a drive-by shooting attack Thursday at Rangae district police station while officers were assembled together outdoors.

Four to five attackers travelling in the cargo tray of a silver Toyota Revo pickup drove slowly past the station about 8.50am. The assailants opened fire at about 30 police who were standing in rows, in the middle of their morning briefing in the yard inside the gates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT