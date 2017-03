The Department of Land Transport has imposed hefty fines for the female taxi driver for emotionally forcing passengers out of her car.

She faces 9,000 baht in total fines, and her public transport driving licence revoked.

The taxi driver Mrs Pusadee Suchanpart was found guilty of several counts of charges after a video clip showing her engaging a quarrel with a female passenger in the car went viral on the social media.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters