Thursday, March 30, 2017
Phuket taxi driver returns B70k left behind by British couple

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: A 50-year-old Phuket taxi driver yesterday returned a bag containing B70,000 and other important items left in his vehicle to its rightful owners, a British couple.

At 7:20pm last night (Mar 29), Danny Kevin Chay Mackney, 25, and April Claire Cush, 26, went to the Phuket Tourist Police Headquarters in Phuket Town to meet with 50-year-old taxi driver Ratchaphak Tansaksiri, who had found their bag containing B70,000 left inside his vehicle after dropping them off at the Phuket Bus Terminal 1 on Phang Nga Rd, Phuket Town.

Eakkapop Thongtub

