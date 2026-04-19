Cambodian Man Stabbed in Group Attack During Na Kluea Songkran Festival

PATTAYA — A 35-year-old Cambodian man was seriously injured after being stabbed during a violent group assault at the Na Kluea Songkran Wan Lai festival on April 18, an attack that has raised fresh concerns about safety during large public celebrations in the Pattaya area.

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The victim, identified only as Mr. Nang, suffered a large, severe wound to his right waist and was rushed to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for urgent treatment. Emergency responders said he had fled the scene on foot, bleeding heavily, to seek help from nearby residents after the attack. The incident was reported at 3:45 p.m. to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue centre, which coordinated with Bang Lamung police and dispatched a medical team to the location.

According to the victim’s account, he was attacked by a group of Myanmar nationals who allegedly chased and assaulted him before stabbing him with a sharp metal object. He believes the violence stemmed from a dispute that arose during water play at the Na Kluea Wan Lai festival, an annual Songkran celebration known for its exuberant crowds and festive atmosphere. What began as a day of traditional New Year revelry apparently turned deadly when tensions between groups of foreign nationals boiled over.

Investigations at the scene near Amorn Market, approximately 200 metres from where the victim sought help, revealed clear signs of a violent confrontation. Broken glass bottles were scattered across the ground, and a trail of blood led past a pork shop, marking the victim’s desperate escape route. Witnesses told police that the groups had initially been celebrating and dancing together before the situation escalated with alarming speed.

Violence broke out during #Songkran “Wan Lai” celebrations in Chonburi, leaving a Cambodian man seriously injured after being stabbed.

The victim said he was attacked by a group of Myanmar nationals following a dispute while water splashing. Police are tracking down suspects. pic.twitter.com/nA4rGzTb1u — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 18, 2026

Local residents reported seeing approximately 10 Karen individuals chasing and attacking a group of five to six Cambodians along a road near the market. Closed-circuit television footage captured parts of the altercation, although witnesses said they initially observed only punching and pushing and did not realize weapons were involved until the stabbing victim appeared. Residents noted that such violence had not previously occurred during the Na Kluea Wan Lai celebrations, making the incident particularly shocking for the local community.

Police have taken a statement from the injured man as evidence and will use it to file a formal complaint. Authorities are now working to identify and locate those responsible for the attack, with further legal action expected. The incident has raised broader concerns about safety during large festival gatherings in the area, particularly when groups of foreign nationals come together in crowded, alcohol-fueled environments where minor disputes can quickly escalate into violence.

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As police review CCTV footage and interview additional witnesses to build their case, security measures during festival periods may also come under review to prevent similar incidents in future years. For Mr. Nang, lying in a hospital bed recovering from a stab wound, what should have been a day of celebration has become a nightmare. And for the Na Kluea community, the attack serves as a stark reminder that even the most joyous occasions can turn dangerous in an instant.

-Thailand News (TN)