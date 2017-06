A district chief from Roi Et was killed in Nonthaburi early Friday when his pickup truck crashed into a power pole.

Pol Capt Jorayut Boonthong of Pakkret police station said Wattanachai Juntasen, 59, chief of Roi Et’s Jungharn district, was driving on Klong Prapa Road in Nonthaburi’s Pakkret district when the accident occurred at 2am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation