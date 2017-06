SATUN – A major drug suspect who escaped from a court hearing four years ago was hurt and caught following a gunfight with police in Tha Phae district.

A 50-strong combined force of Crime Suppression Division and Satun police moved in on a rented house in tambon Tha Rua on Thursday evening following a tip-off that fugitive drug suspect Pansak Tepsan was hiding there.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS